He's Been to the World Cup. What Omar González Thinks of the US Team in 2022

In addition to reaffirming his unconditional support and passion for the national team, the Revs player is looking forward to the next 2026 World Cup

Editor's Note: "Fútbol y Soccer" is a bilingual podcast. Listen in Spanish to start, or jump ahead 9 minutes and 57 seconds for the interview in English.

New England Revolution defender Omar González joined host Jesus Quiñonez for the third episode of our new podcast, "Fútbol y Soccer," where you'll hear from soccer experts, word-class players and other sports figures who've experienced a World Cup firsthand.

Omar recounts his experience as part of the U.S. team at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil: "My goal ... to play in the World Cup and for me to get to experience this in Brazil and one of the meccas of ... the football world was incredible."

In addition to reaffirming his unconditional support and passion for the national team, the Revs player is looking forward to the next World Cup, set to be played in North America in 2026, with Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, among the venues that will host the tournament.

"The amount of teams we have, the amount of soccer-specific stadiums we have, the amount of young diehard fans that we have ... it's just incredible," González said.

Listen below or on top of this story, and subscribe so you don’t miss any of the episodes -- they're available now on Apple Podcasts/iTunesArt19SpotifyAmazon MusiciHeart RadioStitcher or wherever you get your podcasts. 

