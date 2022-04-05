March Madness

‘One Shining Moment' Plays as Kansas Cuts Down Nets After Title Win

Watch the “One Shining Moment” montage after Kansas’ national championship win over North Carolina.

By Sanjesh Singh

Scroll down to watch "One Shining Moment"

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is in the books, and there was definitely madness throughout the competition.

Among the notable storylines from the tournament were No. 15 Saint Peter’s making history as the lowest seed ever to make the Elite Eight, No. 11 Michigan going to the Sweet 16, No. 4 Arkansas upsetting No. 1 Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 and No. 8 North Carolina making it all the way to national championship game, including eliminating Mike Krzyzewski in his last game coaching the Duke Blue Devils.

The tournament culminated in No. 1 Kansas completing the largest comeback in championship game history to beat North Carolina. Kansas trailed 40-25 at halftime before rallying in the second half in a 72-69 win.

With the Jayhawks continuing the tradition of cutting the nets after their win, it was also time for the “One Shining Moment” montage, which compiled some of the most memorable moments throughout the 2022 tournament:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Written and performed by David Barrett, “One Shining Moment” has been an annual tradition at the end of CBS’s and TBS’s championship coverage dating back to 1987. The song is played while the players and coaches cut the nets, with the video broadcast alongside.

This was the fourth time the Kansas men’s basketball team cut the nets after the championship game. The program has won the title four times, with the most recent win coming in 2008.

This article tagged under:

March MadnessNCAA TournamentKansas Jayhawks
