Out of the Park: ‘Fan Zone' Brings Sights and Sounds of Fenway to Lansdowne Street

Boston's Lansdowne Street will transform into a socially distanced "fan zone" to bring the sights and sounds from the fan-less games inside Fenway Park to the outside.

The "fan experience" will happen on game days.

Lansdowne Street will shut down to traffic. There will be street patios, Airstreams serving beer and anticipated outdoor screens.

"We wanted to provide some additional space for people to enjoy Fenway, enjoy baseball. It's the first major American sport to restart, the Red Sox, there's going to be an opening day, and we're really excited about it," said Ryan Jones of the Lyons Group.

"I think it's great just to be out at the park. If you're going to be here for a game, there's no better place to be than right outside of the park itself," said Savanna Archer, a Boston resident.

You can still catch some glimpses of the field from inside the Bleacher Bar, but if not, there's a new pop-up restaurant called "Under the Green Monster."

"It's exciting just to be down here, down at Fenway. Even though we can't go to a game, we can be in the area and feel the vibes, maybe hear some of the game," said Benita Dewing, a Brookline resident.

The Red Sox play two exhibition games next week at Fenway Park on Tuesday and Wednesday. The home opener is on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles.