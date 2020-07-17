Fenway Park

Out of the Park: ‘Fan Zone' Brings Sights and Sounds of Fenway to Lansdowne Street

By Kathryn Sotnik

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston's Lansdowne Street will transform into a socially distanced "fan zone" to bring the sights and sounds from the fan-less games inside Fenway Park to the outside.

The "fan experience" will happen on game days.

Lansdowne Street will shut down to traffic. There will be street patios, Airstreams serving beer and anticipated outdoor screens.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

BOSTON 35 mins ago

‘Angered and Hurt': Customers Pay Tribute as Store Clerk Clings to Life After Shooting

coronavirus cases 1 hour ago

Coronavirus Cases Are Decreasing in Just 2 States, Both in New England: Report

"We wanted to provide some additional space for people to enjoy Fenway, enjoy baseball. It's the first major American sport to restart, the Red Sox, there's going to be an opening day, and we're really excited about it," said Ryan Jones of the Lyons Group.

"I think it's great just to be out at the park. If you're going to be here for a game, there's no better place to be than right outside of the park itself," said Savanna Archer, a Boston resident.

You can still catch some glimpses of the field from inside the Bleacher Bar, but if not, there's a new pop-up restaurant called "Under the Green Monster."

"It's exciting just to be down here, down at Fenway. Even though we can't go to a game, we can be in the area and feel the vibes, maybe hear some of the game," said Benita Dewing, a Brookline resident.

The Red Sox play two exhibition games next week at Fenway Park on Tuesday and Wednesday. The home opener is on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles.

This article tagged under:

Fenway ParkcoronavirusCOVID-19Boston Red Sox
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us