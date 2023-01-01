Packers' Jaire Alexander Does Griddy Dance in Justin Jefferson's Face

By Sanjesh Singh

Packers' Jaire Alexander does griddy dance in Justin Jefferson's face originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings obviously don't like each other.

In a pivotal Week 17 showdown holding serious playoff implications, Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander didn't take long to show animosity in Lambeau Field.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson tried to spin back to haul in an underthrown pass by Kirk Cousins, but Alexander stuck out his hands to break up the play.

Alexander then hit Jefferson's favorite celebration in his face: the griddy.

Sports

Patriots 1 hour ago

Bill Belichick Heaps Praise on Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater After Win Vs. Dolphins

Winter Classic 1 hour ago

Winter Classic Is the ‘Super Bowl' of NHL's Regular Season, Says Jim Montgomery

Jefferson pointed towards Alexander looking for a taunting call, but no flags emerged.

Minnesota has already clinched the NFC North but are in the hunt for the conference's No. 1 seed, while the Packers simply need to win out to claim a wild card spot.

Copyright RSN
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us