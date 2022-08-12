MLB

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Suspended 80 Games for Violating MLB's PED Policy

Tatis will be ineligible for the postseason and will also miss the beginning of next season

By Sanjesh Singh

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended 80 games without pay for violating Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy, the league announced Friday. 

“The Commissioner of Baseball announced today that SD Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Clostebol, a PED substance in violation of MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” the release said.

The suspension is effective immediately and will keep Tatis sidelined through the beginning of next season. He will be ineligible for the postseason if the Padres maintain their standing.

