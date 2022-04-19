Padres, Motorola Announce First MLB Sponsored Jersey Patch

Some play for the name on the front of their jerseys, while others play for the name on the back.

Starting next season, the San Diego Padres will also have a name on its sleeve.

The team announced Motorola as its official jersey patch partner beginning with the 2023 campaign. The deal is the first of its kind in Major League Baseball.

hellomoto.

Introducing the newest Padres partner, @motorolaus! Jersey patch coming in 2023. pic.twitter.com/zFwT2WFwl2 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 19, 2022

The patch will feature the Motorola logo on the right sleeve across versions of the Padres’ jerseys. The telecommunications company will also serve as the presenting sponsor of the Padres Hall of Fame and will be prominently featured on signage at the team’s stadium, Petco Park.

“We are thrilled to partner with a quintessential and innovative brand like Motorola to bring cutting-edge technology, design, and performance to Petco Park,” Padres CEO Erik Greupner said in a press release. “Motorola’s iconic logo on our jersey is a perfect alignment with our Padres brand, and we look forward to teaming up to provide a great experience for our fans.”

The NBA was the first major U.S. sports league to include sponsored jersey patches, introducing them for the 2017-18 season. MLB will be joined by the NHL as leagues incorporating them in their upcoming seasons.