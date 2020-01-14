Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Luke Kuechly

Panthers’ Luke Kuechly Retiring After 8 Seasons in NFL

The Boston College graduate was selected to seven Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro five times, but also suffered three concussions during his career

By Steve Reed

By Steve Reed

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images, File

This Dec. 29, 2019, file photo shows Luke Kuechly of the Carolina Panthers during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is retiring from the NFL after eight seasons.

The 28-year-old Kuechly made the surprising announcement Tuesday night in a video posted on the team's website. He said, "I think now is the right chance to move on."

Kuechly was selected to seven Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro five times. However, he suffered three concussions during his career, which may have led to his decision.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Hi-Way Safety Systems 2 hours ago

Police Seize Homeowner’s Cellphone in Deadly Pembroke Crash Probe

traffic stop 2 hours ago

Traffic Stop in Brockton Leads to Arrests of 4 on Firearm Charges

Kuechly was in tears when he was carted off the field after a concussion during the 2016 season, a striking moment that highlighted the NFL's ongoing problem with brain injuries.

"It makes me sad because I love playing this game," Kuechly said. " I've played it since I was a kid. It's my favorite thing to do in the world. The memories I have from this place and this organization and being on the field with these guys, they will never go away. There's only one way to play this game since I was a little kid — play fast, play physical and play strong. At this point, I don't know if I am able to do that anymore."

Kuechly finishes his career with 1,092 tackles, which is the most by any player since coming into the league in 2012 as a first round pick out of Boston College.

This article tagged under:

Luke KuechlyCarolina Panthers
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us