Paralympics TikTok Account Slammed as Insensitive, But Not All Paralympians Are Taking Offense

The account uses popular memes and audio over clips from Paralympic athletes

By Brahmjot Kaur

The Paralympics Games official TikTok has prompted outrage among some users who said the account's use of popular memes and audio, coupled with footage of athletes, appears to mock the Paralympians.

The account, which has over 3 million followers, posts highlight reels of athletes in different sports during the Paralympics — a major international multisport event for athletes with physical disabilities or intellectual impairments. 

The videos often use popular sounds like “bop it” while showing how blind swimmers avoid hitting the pool wall with a tap on the head or “do a flip” while athletes fall over during wheelchair rugby — an aggressive and full-contact sport previously called murderball.

When reached for comment by NBC News, some Paralympians featured in videos posted by the account said they did not feel offended by its contents.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

ParalympicsTikTok
