patrick cantlay

Patrick Cantlay Wins 2022 BMW Championship, Moves to No. 2 in FedEx Cup Playoffs

Patrick Cantlay has officially defended his title after his performance Sunday

By Kristen Conti

Patrick Cantlay beat out Scott Stallings in the homestretch of the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Del. on Sunday.

After scoring a 2-under 69, following a one-shot victory over Stallings, Cantlay officially defended his title after winning the BMW Championship for the first time in 2021.

The seven-time PGA Tour winner became the first player to win back-to-back BMW Championships since the FedEx Cup began in 2007. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Cantlay does not have the lead going into the finale of the FedEx Cup next week, but his ranking did soar up to the No. 2 spot.

The final part of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the Tour Championship, will take place at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga. from Aug. 25-28.

This article tagged under:

patrick cantlayfedex cup
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us