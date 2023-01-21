NFL Playoffs

Patrick Mahomes Exits to Locker Room After Ankle Injury, Chad Henne Takes Over

The injury occurred late in the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Jaguars

By Logan Reardon

David Eulitt/Getty Images

This changes everything.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday's divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The star quarterback stayed in the game with a noticeable limp.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The injury occurred when Jags defender Arden Key landed on his ankle while attempting to sack Mahomes.

After limping to the sideline and calling a timeout, Mahomes returned to the field to finish the Chiefs' second drive of the game. He looked unstable while handing the ball off before the end of the first quarter.

During the break between the first and second quarter, Mahomes had his ankle taped up and he stayed in the game. The Chiefs' drive ended with an incompletion and then a 50-yard field goal by Harrison Butker to give Kansas City a 10-7 lead.

Sports

Boston Red Sox

Fans Make Their Voices Heard at Uncomfortable Red Sox Winter Weekend

Celtics

Forsberg: 8 Celtics Thoughts After an Eventful Overtime Win Vs. Warriors

Mahomes was finally sent to the Chiefs' locker room for further examination during the Jaguars' next offensive drive. He threw down his coat in anger before leaving the field.

Veteran backup Chad Henne took over at quarterback on the Chiefs' ensuing drive.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

NFL PlayoffsPatrick Mahomes
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us