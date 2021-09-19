Patriots Bounce Back vs. Jets for Mac Jones' First Win

Flashy?

Hardly. But For the second week in a row, Mac Jones looked the part of a viable NFL quarterback for the Patriots.

This time, that was enough for a win, as New England extended its win streak against the New York Jets to 11 with a 25-6 win at MetLife Stadium to move to 1-1 on the season.

If Jones was merely a caretaker -- no touchdowns, but no interceptions -- his counterpart for the Jets, Zach Wilson, was a troublemaker. Wilson, the second overall pick in April's draft, threw four interceptions for New York, completing 19 of 33 passes for 210 yards and no touchdowns and a passer rating of 37. He was also sacked four times, twice by Josh Uche.

Jones, on the other hand, flashed more competent quarterback play by finishing 22 of 30 for 186 yards.

James White and Damien Harris each had rushing touchdowns for New England, with Nick Folk responsible for the rest of the team's offense by making all four of his field goal attempts -- establishing a new franchise record for consecutive field goals made with 32 in the process. He did miss a PAT, however.

Carl Davis and Matt Judon recorded the other two sacks of Wilson for the Patriots. J.C. Jackson had two interceptions -- he leads the NFL in takeaways since the start of the 2019 season, with 18 -- and Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips each picked off Wilson once.

Former Patriots draft pick Braxton Berrios led the Jets in receiving, catching seven passes for 73 yards.

The quarterback New York discarded for Wilson, Sam Darnold, won his second straight start for the Carolina Panthers, completing 26 of 38 passes for 305 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

In addition to winning 11 straight games against the Jets overall, the Patriots have won 19 of their last 21 matchups against New York -- their lone two losses coming in overtime. The last time the Jets beat the Patriots in regulation was in the 2010 divisional playoffs, when New York upset New England at Gillette Stadium, 28-21.

The Patriots are back at Gillette Stadium next weekend against the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m.