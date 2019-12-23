Patriots’ Chase Winovich Pays Off Lunch Debt for Entire School District

New England Patriots rookie Chase Winovich came through with a very special holiday gift for the West Jefferson Hills School District.

Winovich paid off the entire free and reduced lunch debt for the schools in his hometown of South Hills, Pennsylvania. The 24-year-old, who attended Thomas Jefferson High School, had a message to go along with his extremely kind gesture.

"Growing up in TJ, the community has always been so important to me," Winovich said, per school district officials. "It's great to be able to give back during the holidays!"

WJHSD expresses heartfelt thanks to TJ Alum and New England Patriots Chase Winovich for paying off all of our students’... Posted by West Jefferson Hills School District on Friday, December 20, 2019

This isn't Winovich's first time paying it forward during his rookie campaign. Last month, the former Michigan star followed through with his promise and bought his mother a new car.

Belichick's message after AFC East title should keep Pats motivated