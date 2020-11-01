Patriots Comeback Bid Falls Short in Buffalo

For a minute, it looked like the same old Bills and the same old Patriots.

Buffalo on the verge of blowing a winnable game against a New England team that even if it hadn't played its best, was about to walk out of Bills Stadium victorious for the umpteenth time under Bill Belichick.

And then, a role reversal. Trailing by a field goal, the Patriots swiftly had the rug pulled out from underneath them when Cam Newton lost a fumble at the Buffalo 14-yard line with 0:37 left, enabling the Bills to escape with a 24-21 victory which puts them firmly in the driver's seat for their first AFC East title since 1995.

"It's unacceptable," Newton said. "Everything was rolling. Once again, I have to do a better job of protecting the football."

Prior to his fumble, Newton had been better for the Patriots than he had at any point since returning from his bout with COVID-19, completing 15 of 25 passes for 174 yards