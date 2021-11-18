Patriots Dominate Falcons for Fifth Straight Win

Four days after bombarding the Browns, the Patriots have frayed the Falcons.

Mac Jones excelled on the first quick turnaround of his career, completing nearly 85% of his passes in a 25-0 New England win over the Atlanta Falcons to move to 7-4 on the season.

Jones threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor in the second quarter for his lone score of the game, otherwise completing 22 of 26 passes for 207 yards and one interception.

Devin McCourty recorded the 30th interception of his career for the Patriots, becoming just the third player in franchise history (Ty Law, Raymond Clayborn) to reach the total, while J.C. Jackson came up with his sixth pick of the season for New England. Kyle Van Noy came up with a third Patriots pick -- all in the fourth quarter -- which he returned for a touchdown, his first career pick-six and third career defensive touchdown.

Matt Ryan was responsible for the errant throws to McCourty and Jackson before Josh Rosen came in late and was picked by Van Noy.

Special teams ace Matthew Slater played in his 200th regular season game for the Patriots, becoming just the fifth player to do so in team history after Tom Brady, Bruce Armstrong, Julius Adams and Stephen Gostkowski.

New England now enjoys a mini-bye, with 10 days before its next game against the Tennessee Titans at home on Nov. 28.