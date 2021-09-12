New England Patriots

Patriots Drop Opener Despite Sharp Debut for Jones

The Patriots lost two fumbles in the game, including one on a potential game-winning drive in the fourth quarter

By Jake Levin

Mac Jones went 15-2 as a starter at the University of Alabama.

Though no fault of his own, Jones is halfway to that loss total as an NFL quarterback following a 17-16 setback to the Miami Dolphins Sunday at Gillette Stadium in the season opener for both teams.

Driving late in the fourth quarter and trailing by a point, workhorse running back Damien Harris fumbled at the most inopportune of times for New England at the Miami 11-yard line, giving the ball back to the Dolphins for the duration.

The turnover, one of two on the afternoon for the Patriots, took away from a fine debut for Jones. The 23-year-old rookie completed 29 of 39 passes for 281 yards, throwing the first touchdown pass of his career to Nelson Agholor on a 7-yard strike in the second quarter.

New England is on the road next week against the New York Jets, who dropped their season opener against the Carolina Panthers, 19-14. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.

