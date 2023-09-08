Tom Brady

Patriots fans excited to honor Tom Brady during season opener

The New England Patriots will celebrate Tom Brady's career in a halftime ceremony during Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles

By John Moroney and Kirsten Glavin

The Patriots are planning to throw legendary quarterback Tom Brady a retirement party in their season opener Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Fans felt jilted after Brady's exit for Tampa Bay after the 2019 season. But after retiring, he's back in New England to be honored as the team faces the Philadelphia Eagles.

"The one jersey retired throughout the league should be 12," one fan told NBC10 Boston.

Brady's accomplishments are well known in these parts, especially the important ones — he brought New England six Super Bowl championships.

"He's really excited, and I'm excited, cause our fans never really got a chance to say goodbye in a proper way," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Thursday.

Kraft said Brady will be at Gillette with 20 of his family members. The 10-minute halftime ceremony will be a way for fans to thank him for the memories.

Brady has said he's looking forward to coming back to Gillette for the first time as a fan.

There are still plenty of tickets available. Right now, the cheapest seats are selling for under $300. Experts they'll most likely be cheaper Saturday given the weather forecast on Sunday.

