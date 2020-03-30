Patriots Fans Roasted ESPN Over This Poll Omitting Tom Brady

Tom Brady recently left the New England Patriots to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL free agency, but that hasn't stopped Boston sports fans from defending their favorite team's former quarterback.

ESPN's "First Take" morning show tweeted out a poll last Friday asking a simple question, and yet the possible answers given had one obvious omission.

Check out the poll:

Who is the closest player in any sport to Michael Jordan? — First Take (@FirstTake) March 27, 2020

Patriots fans (judging by the many replies to this tweet) were quick to defend Brady and remind ESPN that it had left out the legendary quarterback, who, like NBA legend Michael Jordan, has won six championships and often is considered the greatest player in his sport's history.

Even if you were to make the poll about which active player is closest to Jordan right now in March of 2020, Brady still should be among the first answers available despite being 42 years old. He won the NFL MVP just three years ago and hoisted the Lombardi Tropy for the sixth time only two years ago. Sure, Brady struggled a bit in 2019 and the Patriots lost during Wild Card Weekend for the first time since 2009. But in fairness to Brady, he reportedly dealt with multiple injuries last season. His offensive line and wide receiver corps also were hit hard by injuries. Despite these setbacks, Brady's 2019 stats (4,057 yards, 24 TD, eight INT) still weren't bad.

Brady already has plenty of motivation for the upcoming 2020 season, when he'll try to join former rival Peyton Manning as the only starting quarterbacks in league history to win a Super Bowl with multiple teams.