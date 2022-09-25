New England Patriots

Patriots Kicker Nick Folk Sets NFL Record With Field Goal Vs. Ravens

Folk made his 57th straight field goal from under 50 yards

By Justin Leger

New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk made NFL history during Sunday's game vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

During the second quarter, Folk drilled a 35-yard field goal to give the Patriots their first score of the game. While New England would have preferred a touchdown to tie it up at 7, it can take solace in Folk being one of the most consistent kickers in the league.

The field goal marked Folk's 57th consecutive made kick under 50 yards, a new NFL record.

Since joining the Patriots in 2019, Folk is 69-for-73 on field goals under 50 yards and 8-for-13 on 50+ yard attempts. He has converted 87 of his 95 extra points.

