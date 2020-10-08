The New England Patriots-Denver Broncos game scheduled for Sunday has been pushed to Monday, according to reports.

Mike Klis, the Broncos reporter at Denver NBC affiliate KUSA, first reported the news:

It was NFL top doc Allen Sills who made call to push game back a day, I'm told. Strange how Patriots have 3 positive tests and Broncos are penalized.

1) Extra day figures to increase chances of Cam playing

2) Broncos now on short rest for following week 6 game vs. MIA. #9sports https://t.co/N9aj7pqneo — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 8, 2020

ESPN reported the move as well, citing team sources.

It comes after the Patriots' last game, against the Kansas City Chiefs, was moved back a day following players' testing positive for the virus on both sides of the ball.

Quarterback Cam Newton was the Patriots player who'd tested positive for the virus ahead of the game; since the game, which the Pats lost, cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive as well. A member of the practice squad was also reportedly assigned to the team's COVID-19 list.

Earlier Thursday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said the team was continuing to prepare to play the Broncos game, but they were doing so virtually.

"We made the decision to close the facility for the health and safety of our team, that's always priority No. 1," Belichick said.

Another NFL team is dealing with an outbreak: the Tennessee Titans, which has 23 members who've tested positive. Their game against the Buffalo Bills is being pushed back from Sunday to Tuesday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He also said, citing a Patriots official, that there were no new positive tests on the team Thursday morning, but that Patriots staff is holding off on practicing in-person Friday.