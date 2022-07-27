Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Named Hall of Fame Finalist in Coach/Contributor Category

Patriots owner Robert Kraft named HOF finalist in coach/contributor category originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is one step closer to being in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday its finalists for the 2023 class in two categories, coaches/contributors and seniors (retired players).

In the coach/contributor category, the 12 finalists besides Kraft are are Super Bowl-winning coaches Mike Shanahan and Mike Holmgren; television executive and producer Roone Arledge; coach Don Coryell; front-office executive Frank “Bucko” Kilroy; former Cleveland Browns/Baltimore Ravens owner Art Modell; coach Buddy Parker; coach Dan Reeves; Pittsburgh Steelers vice president Art Rooney Jr.; coach Clark Shaughnessy; and long-time executive John Wooten.

The list will be further whittled down next month. The Coach/Contributor Committee will meet Aug. 23 and recommend one name to the full Selection Committee. That person could be named to the Class of 2023 at the annual Selection Committee meeting in early 2023.

Kraft should be an easy selection for the committee, either this year or sometime in the near future.

He bought the Patriots in 1994 and the franchise has enjoyed unprecedented success during his tenure.

The Patriots have won six Super Bowl titles, 10 AFC championships and 19 AFC East division titles, among other honors, during that span.

The Seniors Committee also named its 12 finalists of players who retired from professional football in 1996 or earlier. The players up for consideration are: four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Ken Anderson; five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Sterling Sharpe; linebackers Randy Gradishar, Maxie Baughan, Tommy Nobis and Chuck Howley; offensive linemen Bob Kuechenberg; two-way player Cecil Isbell; defensive lineman Joe Klecko; and cornerbacks Eddie Meador, Ken Riley and Everson Walls.

Unlike the Coach/Contributor Committee, the Seniors Committee will recommend three of the players for consideration at the early 2023 meeting. All three of those players will be eligible for the Class of 2023 if selected by the Selection Committee.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.