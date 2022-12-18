NFL

Scott Zolak Has Perfect Reaction to Disastrous Pats-Raiders Ending

Jakobi Meyers and Chandler Jones will forever be intertwined in NFL history thanks to the ending of the Patriots and Raiders game Sunday

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Zolak has perfect reaction to disastrous Pats-Raiders finish originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The wild ending to Sunday's New England Patriots-Las Vegas Raiders game sparked plenty of stunned reactions. Perhaps the best one of all came on the Patriots' radio broadcast.

Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci could hardly contain himself as Jakobi Meyers tossed the ball into the hands of Chandler Jones, who returned it for the Raiders' game-winning TD. After Jones made his way into the end zone, an astonished Scott Zolak delivered a line that summed up what Patriots fans have been thinking all season.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“This might be one of the dumbest teams I’ve ever seen," Zolak said.

You can listen to the radio call here.

Patriots-Raiders takeaways: A fitting ending to an ugly Pats loss

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rhamondre Stevenson 36 mins ago

Rhamondre Stevenson Takes Blame for Patriots' Lateral Disaster in Loss to Raiders

MEDFORD 55 mins ago

Police Called to Medford High School

Zo's statement certainly isn't unwarranted. The Patriots have beaten themselves with poor decision-making and undisciplined football all season long. It's the biggest reason they find themselves outside the AFC playoff picture with three regular-season games remaining on the schedule.

They'll have to clean it up next week when they host the Cincinnati Bengals for a must-win showdown at Gillette Stadium.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLNew England PatriotsLas Vegas Raiders
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us