Patriots Re-Sign Kicker Nick Folk After His Appendectomy

New England has used four kickers this season, including Folk

The Patriots have re-signed kicker Nick Folk a week after releasing him following an emergency appendectomy.

Kai Forbath was signed to replace him but was released Monday after he missed an extra point in the Patriots' loss to Houston.

To make room on the 53-man roster, New England released defensive lineman Albert Huggins.

New England has used four kickers this season.

Stephen Gostkowski started the season before being placed on injured reserve Oct 2. Mike Nugent succeeded him, but was released after four games. Folk made three starts for the Patriots before undergoing his procedure, converting on 7 of 9 field goals and three extra points before being released on Nov. 29.

