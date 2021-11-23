New England Patriots

Patriots Schedule: Week 15 Game Vs. Colts Moved to Saturday Night

The Patriots will play the Colts in primetime on Saturday, Dec. 18

By Darren Hartwell

Patriots schedule update: Week 15 game vs. Colts bumped to Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The New England Patriots just added another primetime matchup to their schedule.

The Patriots' Week 15 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium is set for Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

That Patriots-Colts game was tentatively scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 19 with a time to be determined, but it's now bumped up a day. New England and Indianapolis both will be coming off byes in Week 14, so the schedule change shouldn't impact them too much.

This matchup could have serious playoff implications: The Patriots are the AFC's No. 3 seed entering Week 12 at 7-4, while the Colts are just outside the final wild card spot at 6-5.

Sports

High School Football 21 mins ago

“We Proved That We Can Excel': California School for the Deaf Football Team Reaches First-Ever Championship

NFL 50 mins ago

NFL Week 12 Sunday Games With Huge Playoff Implications

New England faces the Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football" in Week 13 prior to its bye week, so the team has two primetime games in a row after its showdown with the 8-3 Tennessee Titans on Sunday. That game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

The NFL also announced that the Week 15 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns will also be played on Saturday, Dec. 18. The game will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsNFLIndianapolis Colts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us