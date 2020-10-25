New England Patriots

Patriots Struggling Mightily vs. Niners at Half

Cam Newton has thrown two interceptions on 4 for 8 passing for 30 yards

By Jake Levin

A normal week of practice hasn't fixed what's ailing the Patriots.

Things are quickly deteriorating from bad to worse for New England, where the San Francisco 49ers are out to a 23-3 halftime lead.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been so-so in his return to Foxboro (14 for 18, but no touchdowns and two interceptions). He's been worlds better than Cam Newton, however, who's 4 for 8 with two interceptions.

The 49ers are gashing New England on the ground to the tune of 127 yards on 20 carries, or 6.4 yards per rush. Jeff Wilson Jr. has two rushing touchdowns for San Francisco and fullback Kyle Juszczyk has another.

The Patriots will receive the second half kickoff.

