Patriots Stumble in OT vs. Cowboys, Remain Winless at Home

The first overtime game of the Mac Jones era in New England featured a little bit of everything.

One thing it didn't feature, however, was Jones's first win at Gillette Stadium in the NFL.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb for a 35-yard touchdown pass in the extra session for a walk-off 35-29 triumph to drop the Patriots to 2-4 on the season and still in search of their first home win.

It's the latest in a season New England has remained in search of its first win since it still played at Foxboro Stadium, when the team started 0-6 in 1993.

Jones experienced a full gambit of emotions in the game, between a fourth quarter pick-six followed up by the longest throw of his career on consecutive throws. He finished the afternoon 15 of 21 for 229 yards, two touchdowns and a pick, good enough for a 119.0 passer rating -- the highest of his young career.

Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson's 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, which gave New England the lead back, was the first of his career.

The Patriots maintained that lead after Greg Zuerlein missed a 51-yard field goal, but Jones's pick-six put the Cowboys back ahead, 26-21.

Never fear, Jones's very next throw was the 75-yard catch-and-run to Kendrick Bourne for the go-ahead touchdown with 2:11 left in regulation.

But Zuerlein would redeem his earlier miss in the waning seconds, drilling a 49-yard field goal with 20 seconds left to tie the game and ultimately send it to the extra session.

Second-year safety Kyle Dugger also had a career first with an interception on a ball batted away by teammate Justin Bethel in the second quarter.

The Patriots remain home next week to host the New York Jets at 1 p.m.