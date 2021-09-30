Patriots Superfans Ready for Game Against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers

Pat Ditucci of Ashland Service Center, an auto shop in Holliston, Massachusetts, may be one of the Patriots' biggest superfans.

He helped his business partner turn an armored truck from a pawn shop in California into a "tricked-out" Patriots vehicle.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Couldn't get any more better than an armored truck," Ditucci said.

Ditucci, a season ticket holder, helped transform it into what it is today. There's a Lombardi Trophy on the front, flags on the outside, and it has the biggest train horn they could find.

And of course, there's the inside, which is all customized with a refrigerator, full Bose surround sound inside and out. It seats about eight people.

This superfan says he's had to rewrap the outside several different times, including to take Tom Brady off, but he says it's all worth it.

"It's gone through three different wraps, every time we win something or Brady leaves, you got to change it," he said.

Ditucci says the truck makes other Pats fans smile at the games.

As for what he thinks about Tom Brady's big return to Gillette stadium?

"In the end, it's just a game. It's us against them, not us against him," he said. "I think we'll do alright. Tom Brady had a long travel week, hopefully he's tired."

Ditucci will have the armored Pats truck at the game on Sunday.