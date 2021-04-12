Patriots Terminate Star Receiver Julian Edelman's Contract: Reports

Longtime New England Patriot Julian Edelman's contract has been terminated by the team, according to reports out Monday.
NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the reason given for terminating the wide receiver's contract was a failed physical. ESPN's Patriots reporter, Mike Reiss, said it's possible the move is "precursor" to his retirement.
Edelman has played for the Patriots since he entered the NFL in 2009, winning the Super Bowl three times. He was named Super Bowl MVP in 2019, by which time he'd become Tom Brady's most trusted receiver.
But after Brady left the Patriots for Tampa Bay, a knee injury hampered Edelman's season -- he played just six games in 2020 -- and The Boston Herald reported last week that it was unlikely he would return this season as well because of the injury.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated.