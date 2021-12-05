Patriots Vs. Bills: Buffalo, Orchard Park Weather Forecast for Week 13 NFL Game

Latest weather forecast for Patriots vs. Bills Week 13 NFL game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Weather is expected to have a genuine impact on Monday night's much-anticipated Week 13 game between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.
UPDATE (Monday, Dec. 6 at 11:15 a.m. ET): Here's a fresh review of the forecast for Patriots-Bills.
The latest weather forecast for the Buffalo area, and Orchard Park, N.Y., specifically, calls for cold temperatures and fierce gusts of wind throughout the night.
Temperatures are expected to be in the high thirties for the 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff and steadily decline as the night goes on.
Here's the weather forecast for Orchard Park on Monday night, via NBC10 Boston.
The wind could be the biggest weather-related factor in this game. It's not going to be easy passing or kicking with gusts potentially reaching as high as 50 mph.
If the weather is an issue, we should expect the Patriots to use a run-heavy game plan. New England is averaging 115.3 rushing yards per game (4.1 per carry) with 14 touchdowns through 12 games.
The winner of this Patriots-Bills showdown will enter Week 14 in first place in the AFC East division.