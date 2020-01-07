Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Patriots

Patriots Wide Receivers Coach to be Next Giants Head Coach: Reports

By Marc Fortier

By Marc Fortier

FOXBOROUGH, MA – JANUARY 04: New England Patriots special teams coordinator / wide receivers coach Joe Judge before an AFC Wild Card game between the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans on January 4, 2020, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The New York Giants are expected to name New England Patriots wide receivers/special teams coach Joe Judge as their next head coach, according to multiple reports

Both ESPN and The NFL Network reported the news shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Judge reportedly also had an offer to become the new head coach at Mississippi State University as well, but chose the Giants.

The Patriots already lost linebackers coach Brian Flores last year when he was hired as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. And offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is said to be a possible head coaching hire this offseason as well.

This article tagged under:

PatriotsJoe Judge
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston Auto Scene
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us