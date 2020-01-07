Patriots Wide Receivers Coach to be Next Giants Head Coach: Reports

The New York Giants are expected to name New England Patriots wide receivers/special teams coach Joe Judge as their next head coach, according to multiple reports
Both ESPN and The NFL Network reported the news shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Judge reportedly also had an offer to become the new head coach at Mississippi State University as well, but chose the Giants.
The Patriots already lost linebackers coach Brian Flores last year when he was hired as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. And offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is said to be a possible head coaching hire this offseason as well.