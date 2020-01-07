Patriots Wide Receivers Coach to be Next Giants Head Coach: Reports

The New York Giants are expected to name New England Patriots wide receivers/special teams coach Joe Judge as their next head coach, according to multiple reports

Both ESPN and The NFL Network reported the news shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

New York Giants are finalizing a deal to make Patriots’ wide receivers coach Joe Judge their next head coach, league sources tell ESPN. Deal was in the works as of last night, which is another reason Matt Rhule took the Panthers’ HC job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2020

The #Giants are hiring #Patriots ST coach and WRs coach Joe Judge, source said. He just informed Bill Belichick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2020

Judge reportedly also had an offer to become the new head coach at Mississippi State University as well, but chose the Giants.

The Patriots already lost linebackers coach Brian Flores last year when he was hired as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. And offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is said to be a possible head coaching hire this offseason as well.