3 Patriots Receive All-Pro Honors

Three members of the New England Patriots received recognition for their individual success in 2019 on Friday, being named to the Associated Press All Pro teams.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and special teamer Matthew Slater were named First Team All-Pro, while left guard Joe Thuney was named to the Second Team.

Both Gilmore and Slater were named First Team All-Pros for the second time in their careers. It was the second straight year for Gilmore, who tied for the league lead in interceptions, with six. Despite his shaky performance in New England's regular season finale, he's still among the favorites to win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

Gilmore, an eight-year veteran, was one of two players voted to the team unanimously, the other being Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who set a new single-season record for receptions with 149.

Slater, who scored the first touchdown of his 12-year career this season on a blocked punt, was also First Team All-Pro in 2016. In addition, Slater made his eighth Pro Bowl this season, moving past Steve Tasker for the most nominations ever by a special teams player.

Thuney, in his fourth NFL season, played in 1,139 of a possible 1,149 offensive snaps for the Patriots in 2019. A pending unrestricted free agent, the 27-year-old Thuney has put himself in position for a nice payday in March.