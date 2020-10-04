Cam Newton Breaks Silence, Appears to Acknowledge Covid Test

For the first time since it was reported Saturday that he'd tested positive for coronavirus, Cam Newton appeared to acknowledge the diagnosis on Sunday.

In an Instagram post featuring himself -- wearing a mask, though not properly -- Newton said "I will never question God's reasoning; just will always respond with 'Yes Lord!!'"

Newton went on to say he appreciated the love, support and well-wishes, adding he'll take this time to get healthy and self-reflect on other things he should be grateful for.

The Patriots' game scheduled for Sunday against Kansas City has been rescheduled to Monday at 7:05 p.m. No other player on New England's roster has yet tested positive for the virus, nor have any members of its coaching staff or front office.

Brian Hoyer will reportedly start for Newton on Monday night. He is 16-22 in his career as a starter, though he's never started a game for the Patriots; during parts of six seasons in New England, he has served as a backup to either Tom Brady or Newton. If Hoyer were to start, the Patriots will be the seventh team he's done so for, which would be second all-time behind Ryan Fitzpatrick (eight teams).

Under the NFL's coronavirus protocols, Newton's status for next Sunday's game at home against the Broncos is up in the air, too. Should he be asymptomatic, Newton can either return in 10 days following his positive test, or, if five days have passed, he receives two negative tests in a 24-hour period.

If he is experiencing symptoms, Newton won't be eligible to return for at least 10 days, period.