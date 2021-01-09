Patriots

Comprehensive coverage of the six-time champion New England Patriots.
Tom Brady

How to Watch Brady and the Buccaneers vs. Washington Saturday on NBC10 Boston

You can watch the playoff matchup live on TV or online, with coverage starting at 7 p.m.

By Staff Reports

The Patriots may not be in the postseason this year, but their longtime star is hoping to keep his playoff success going with a different team.

NBC has all the coverage for Saturday night's Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Washington Football Team postseason game, as Tom Brady looks for his 31st playoff win as quarterback.

Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. on NBC10 Boston, with kickoff at 8:15 p.m. You can watch on TV, on your computer and on mobile devices.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Michelle Wu 3 hours ago

Sen. Warren Endorses Councilor Wu in Boston Mayoral Race

Celtics 3 hours ago

Tatum to Enter Quarantine, Miss 10 to 14 Days for Celtics: Report

Here’s what you need to know:

On TV: Watch the game on NBC10 Boston starting at 7 p.m. Here's where to find NBC10 Boston where you live.

On Desktop or Mobile Devices: Watch the game on desktop and mobile by clicking here. For mobile, you will be prompted to download the NBC Sports App if you haven't already. If you already have the app downloaded, you will immediately be directed to the mobile viewing experience.

This article tagged under:

Tom BradyNBCnbc sportsmobile devicesTampa Bay Buccaneers
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us