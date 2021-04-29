Is Jimmy G. Coming Back to Foxboro?

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could return to the fold in Foxboro, Massachusetts, according to experts.

Speculation has intensified in recent days that the 49ers will trade Garoppolo during the 2021 NFL draft, which gets underway at 8 p.m. Thursday. The New England Patriots have the fifteenth pick.

Garoppolo joined the 49ers in 2017 and helped the team get to the Super Bowl two years later, but he’s prone to injury. Garoppolo only played in 31 games over the last four years.

Meanwhile, San Francisco moved up to third in the overall selection of the draft in search of a quarterback after a trade with Miami. Some teams reportedly eyeing Garoppolo include the Texans, the Bears and the Patriots.

The 29-year-old is no stranger to New England. He was, at one time, considered the heir apparent to Tom Brady and popular among fans. Garoppolo still has two years left on his contract with his salaries of $24.1M this year and $24.2M next year.

The Patriots have apparently been looking at quarterbacks in the off season. Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham are already under contract.

The team selected Don Cox, who founded the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, to announce the first draft pick.

"It's a fantasy come true. I've been a patriots fan my whole life," Cox said. "I've got the easy part. I get to read a card."

Cox has been working with the Patriots over the last year to provide five million meals to those in need. The effort gave over 600,000 meal boxes and 42.7 million pounds of food to hundreds of thousands of families.

"We've worked tirelessly with the Patriots through this pandemic," Cox said.

Cox joined the Marine Corps right out of high school, he said, and learned at a young age that Military families often struggle with food insecurity. What started with feeding Coast Guard families on the Cape has grown into a food drive at Gillette.

In 2019, the team thanked Cox with tickets to the Super Bowl. Two years later, the Patriots are showing their gratitude for his hard work with the draft pick announcement.

"This is a bucket list thing for me to do," Cox said. "It's a great opportunity to represent the work that we've done, and the work that we've done together with the Patriots, through this recent pandemic. And to have a spotlight shine on food insecurity is a great thing for us and this whole region."