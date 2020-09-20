James White Inactive for Patriots-Seahawks Game After Father Dies in Car Crash

The New England Patriots will be without running back James White in Sunday night's Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field.

White learned Sunday that his parents were involved in a car crash that killed his father and critically injured his mother.

The two-car crash involving White's parents -- Tyrone and Lisa White -- occurred around 1 p.m. in Cooper City, Florida, the Broward County Sheriff's office said.

One vehicle was discovered flipped over and the other on fire, police said. Deputies and firefighters extinguished the blaze, and two of the three victims were taken by helicopter to a local hospital.

The third victim was White's father, Miami-Dade Police Captain Tyrone White, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez III said on Twitter that Lisa White remains hospitalized.

Thank you for your service Capt. White. My sincere appreciation also goes out to @browardsheriff for your professionalism during this difficult time. @bsosherifftony — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) September 20, 2020

Authorities did not provide additional details about the condition of the third person who was in the crash.

"`I'm extremely saddened after learning of the passing of MDPD Captain Tyrone White,'' Ramirez said in a Twitter post. "I offered his family my deepest condolences on behalf of his MDPD family. May he rest in eternal peace.''

The crash is under investigation.

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said Sunday night he was heartbroken to hear the tragic news about White's parents.

"So heartbroken to the hear the news of the tragedy of my great friend and forever teammate," Brady said in a tweet. "There are few people that come into your life that do EVERYTHING the right way...James is one of them. Kind, gentle, loving, fiercely competitive and hardworking. His parents raised an amazing son."

"We are all grieving with James as he is going through this difficult time," Brady added. "Love you my friend."

James is one of them. Kind, gentle, loving, fiercely competitive and hardworking. His parents raised an amazing son. And we are all grieving with James as he is going through this difficult time. Love you my friend — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 21, 2020

Early in Sunday night's game, one of White's current Patriots teammates also sent the running back some love.

Devin McCourty scored a 43-yard pick-6 off a Greg Olsen deflection, giving him his second career touchdown.

He immediately ran directly in front of the end zone camera where he said, "2-8. We love you, bro," referencing White's jersey number.

Click here to watch the heartwarming moment

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson -- who was a teammate of White's at Wisconsin -- also sent condolences to White prior to kickoff.

Praying for you bro @SweetFeet_White 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 20, 2020

With White inactive, the Patriots have Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and rookie J.J. Taylor active at running back versus the Seahawks.

Here is a complete list of inactive players for the Patriots:

QB Jarrett Stidham

RB James White

TE Dalton Keene

OT Korey Cunningham

OLB Josh Uche

DB Myles Bryant

Here are the Seahawks' inactives:

RB Deejay Dallas

WR Phillipp Dorsett II

OT Cedric Ogbuehi

DE Alton Robinson

LB D'Andre Walker

The Associated Press contributed to this report.