Patriots Activate David Andrews From Injured Reserve, Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad

Patriots officially activate David Andrews from IR

David Andrews is set to return to the field after missing the last three weeks with a hand injury.

The New England Patriots activated Andrews from injured reserve on Saturday, clearing the way for the captain to play in Sunday's game vs. the San Francisco 49ers. Rookie linebacker Josh Uche and defensive tackle Beau Allen remain on IR.

In addition, the Patriots elevated outside linebacker Tashawn Bower and defensive tackle Nick Thurman from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Patriots activate C David Andrews; Announce additional roster moves: https://t.co/une5NH9pVM — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 24, 2020

Bower has played in seven NFL games between 2017 and 2018 with the Minnesota Vikings, registering one sack and seven tackles. The 25-year-old LSU product joined New England's practice squad in 2019.

Thurman, 25, was signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He joined the Patriots practice squad in 2019 and made his NFL debut in 2020 vs. the Seattle Seahawks. In three games, Thurman has tallied three tackles.

Sunday's Patriots-49ers matchup is set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.