Patriots Beat Dolphins 23-21, Still Have Chance to Make Playoffs

It was a must-win game for New England, and the Patriots found a way to prevail Sunday.

After 17 weeks, it's clear they are a team led by its defense that can't rely on its offense to score consistently. They are mistake-prone and at times disorganized, but the Pats remain in the playoff chase with one game left in the regular season after defeating the Miami Dolphins 23-21 on New Year's Day at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots have something to play for in Week 18. Postseason hopes still alive after beating Miami, 23-21.



Another day highlighted by some big-time defensive plays, and a season-long touchdown drive late helps propel them forward. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) January 1, 2023

Kyle Dugger scored his third defensive touchdown of the season, with a 39-yard pick-six off Dolphins backup QB Teddy Bridgewater, playing in place of Tua Tagovailoa who suffered a concussion in Week 16.

Jakobi Meyers caught a touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the Patriots up by two scores. The Dolphins scored a touchdown with a minute remaining to cut the Pats' lead to two, but they couldn't recover an onside kick, and New England kneeled to run the clock down.

The win puts the Patriots back at .500 on the season.

Now at 8-8, the Pats will travel to Buffalo for the last game of the regular season, facing off against the Bills next weekend. If New England can win the Week 18 matchup, they'll automatically reach the playoffs. They can lose and still make the postseason with some help from other teams.

