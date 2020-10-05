Patriots Hanging In With Chiefs at Halftime

The Patriots are trailing the Chiefs at halftime, 6-3, in a game that was delayed by about 27 hours thanks to Cam Newton's positive coronavirus test on Saturday.

In place of Newton, Brian Hoyer earned the start for the Patriots -- the first of his career for the team -- and has been mediocre at best, completing 10 of 16 passes for 73 yards and an interception.

Perhaps most maddening was Hoyer taking a sack as time expired in the first half, when New England was out of timeouts but well within field goal range at the Kansas City 13-yard line.

The Patriots were also victimized by a blown call by the officials, in which the team appeared to have intercepted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but instead, the 2018 NFL MVP was ruled down as "in the grasp."

James White made his return to the lineup for New England, which will receive the second half kickoff.