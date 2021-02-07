‘You Represent the Best of Us': Patriots Send 76 Health Care Workers on Team Plane to Super Bowl

The New England Patriots held a Super Bowl sendoff Sunday morning for the 76 health care workers who are flying on the team's plane to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.

Patriots' President Jonathan Kraft was joined by Pats' captain Matthew Slater and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker at Logan International Airport in Boston at the event being held prior to the plane's departure around 9:45 a.m.

Baker recalled how the last time he was at the airport hangar, it was last year, during the pandemic's first surge in the United States, after Kraft had offered up the plane's services to help fly much-needed personal protective equipment he'd purchased from China to Massachusetts.

"I’m thrilled to be back here today because today the Kraft family and the Patriots and the NFL are saying thank you to so many of our health care workers who have carried a tremendous burden of servicing, taking care of and saving the lives of so many people during this pandemic," Baker said.

The governor also said health care workers embody what many know as the 'Patriot Way.'

"And honestly when you think about some of those great Patriots slogans -- do your job, no days off -- there's probably no group over the course of this pandemic who's demonstrated that more than day after day after day than our health care workers," Baker said. "And I'm thrilled to be here today to be able to say thank you to all of them for what they’ve done and who they’ve represented and how they’ve represented the commonwealth here in Massachusetts."

The "Air Kraft" recently got an extra personalized touch for the special trip. On Saturday, the Patriots posted photos to Twitter showing they had added fitting, new decals to promote the COVID-19 vaccine that read, “When it’s your turn, take the shot. Get vaccinated.”

Along with the flight to Tampa Bay and Super Bowl tickets, the health care workers will get a police escort from Gillette Stadium to the airport, a two-night hotel stay, a gift bag, spending money and more.

The Patriots posted a photo to Twitter Sunday morning showing the workers, who have all been vaccinated and come from across New England, standing on the field at Gillette Stadium, alongside Pat the Patriot.

The Patriots announced the move Tuesday, five days ahead of the game that pits the team's greatest-ever player, Tom Brady, and his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, against Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

As a gesture of gratitude for their hard work through the coronavirus pandemic, Patriots owner Robert Kraft invited the health care workers from New England to fly to the Super Bowl with him as his guests.

The health care workers learned over a video call Monday that they would be flying with Kraft and his family on the team plane for the all-expenses paid trip Sunday.

The Patriots said in a statement that the goal of the trip was both to thank health care workers for their selfless work caring for people during the pandemic while also drawing attention to the importance of vaccines.

Kraft said in the statement that "it's an honor for us to celebrate these healthcare workers by giving them a well-deserved break for a day and an opportunity to enjoy the Super Bowl, a reality that is only made possible because of the vaccines. We hope that in doing so, others are also encouraged to get vaccinated as they are able."

The health care workers come from a variety of roles, according to the team. The governors of New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Rhode Island and Connecticut each selected four of them, while the remaining 56 were picked from Massachusetts hospitals.

The NFL said it would dedicate about 7,500 total tickets to health care workers ⁠— a little more than one-third of the total attendance for the game.

