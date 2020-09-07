Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New England Patriots

Patriots Place Damien Harris, Beau Allen on IR Before Week 1 vs. Dolphins

To fill the open spots on the 53-man roster, linebacker Caash Maluia and running back J.J. Taylor were promoted from the practice squad.

The Patriots have placed running back Damien Harris and defensive lineman Beau Allen on injured reserve.

To fill the open spots on the 53-man roster, linebacker Caash Maluia and running back J.J. Taylor were promoted from the practice squad.

Harris and Allen were both absent from practice Monday.

Fans won't be allowed at games until at least the end of September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A 2019 third-round pick out of Alabama, Harris opened training camp in position to be a bigger contributor in his second season but has missed the last six practices with a hand issue. He played sparingly last season, finishing with four carries for 12 yards.

Maluia was a sixth-round pick in April, but was released and signed with the practice squad Sunday.

The 5-foot-6, 185-pound Taylor was an undrafted rookie out of Arizona. He impressed Patriots coaches during training camp with his catching ability out of the backfield.

More on the New England Patriots

Patriots Sep 3

Cam Newton Named Patriots' Starting QB and an Offensive Captain

coronavirus 23 hours ago

‘Strange Times’: Fans Get Ready for Patriots Home Opener Unlike Any Other

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsPatriotsDamien HarrisBeau Allenir
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us