Patriots

Comprehensive coverage of the six-time champion New England Patriots.
New England Patriots

‘I'm in Tears': Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announces Retirement

Chung won three Super Bowls in New England

By Young-Jin Kim and Darren Hartwell

Longtime New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung on Thursday announced his retirement from football.

In an Instagram post, Chung thanked owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and the organization as he announced the end of his 12 year career, all but one of which were with the Patriots.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Chung finished his career with 778 total sacks, 4.5 sacks and 11 interceptions. He won three Super Bowl rings with the team.

"I'm in tears writing this but I've decided to hang up my cleats," Chung wrote. "Bill, Mr Kraft (mean mug), thank you for giving me the opportunity to play for your team for 11 years."

Patriots

Comprehensive coverage of the six-time champion New England Patriots.

Kyle Van Noy 14 hours ago

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy Is Coming Back to the Patriots

Patriots 18 hours ago

Is This Cam Newton's Team Or Are the Pats Planning Something at QB?

The Patriots took Chung in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Oregon, and the Jamaica native blossomed into a starter by his second season. He won three Super Bowl titles in New England as a versatile, physical staple in the secondary and spent his entire career in Foxboro save for a 2013 stint on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chung opted out of the 2020 season and has battled several injuries in recent years, including a broken forearm he suffered during Super Bowl LIII.

The 33-year-old projected as New England's starting safety in 2021, and Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger could see more action this season opposite Devin McCourty in Chung's absence.

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsPatrick Chung
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us