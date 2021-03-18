‘I'm in Tears': Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announces Retirement

Longtime New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung on Thursday announced his retirement from football.

In an Instagram post, Chung thanked owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and the organization as he announced the end of his 12 year career, all but one of which were with the Patriots.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Chung finished his career with 778 total sacks, 4.5 sacks and 11 interceptions. He won three Super Bowl rings with the team.

"I'm in tears writing this but I've decided to hang up my cleats," Chung wrote. "Bill, Mr Kraft (mean mug), thank you for giving me the opportunity to play for your team for 11 years."

The Patriots took Chung in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Oregon, and the Jamaica native blossomed into a starter by his second season. He won three Super Bowl titles in New England as a versatile, physical staple in the secondary and spent his entire career in Foxboro save for a 2013 stint on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chung opted out of the 2020 season and has battled several injuries in recent years, including a broken forearm he suffered during Super Bowl LIII.

The 33-year-old projected as New England's starting safety in 2021, and Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger could see more action this season opposite Devin McCourty in Chung's absence.