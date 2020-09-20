Patriots

James White

Patriots, Seahawks All Square in Seattle at Half

It's New England's first trip to Seattle since 2012

By Jake Levin

Back and forth the Patriots have gone with the Seahawks in Seattle, where the teams are tied 14-14 at halftime.

New England, playing without running back James White following the death of his father in a car accident earlier Sunday, honored its teammate after Devin McCourty gave the team an early lead with an interception return for a touchdown.

McCourty's second career pick-six came on just Seattle's third play from scrimmage and was the 27th interception of his career overall, moving him into a tie with Maurice Hurst on New England's all-time list.

The Seahawks came back and tied it on their next drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to Tyler Lockett, while the Patriots responded with a 12-play, 72-yard scoring drive of their own capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run for Cam Newton -- his third of the season in just New England's second game.

Newton finished the first half 7 for 11 for 85 yards through the air and five carries for 14 yards and the score on the ground. He needs 34 yards rushing in the second half to move past Randall Cunningham on the NFL''s all-time list for rushing yards by a quarterback.

Seattle tied it up at 14-14 with 5:27 left in the second quarter on a 54-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to DK Metcalf.

The Patriots will receive the second half kickoff.

