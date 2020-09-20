Seahawks Hand Patriots First Loss of Season

Overreacting to the highs and lows of Week 1 might only be topped by the same exercise in Week 2 should the outcomes differ.

That's the situation the Patriots find themselves in after a setback in Seattle, which dropped the team to 1-1 in 2020.

But make no mistake about it: we learned just as much about New England in this loss to Seattle as we did in its season opening win over Miami, much of it positive.

Cam Newton rushed for two more touchdowns and threw his first scoring pass as a Patriot, but also threw his first interception in what was a mixed bag for the offense at CenturyLink Field.

His counterpart for the Seahawks, Russell Wilson, threw five touchdown passes to five different receivers to firmly establish himself as a (very) early frontrunner for NFL MVP.