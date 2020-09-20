Patriots

Comprehensive coverage of the six-time champion New England Patriots.
James White

Seahawks Hand Patriots First Loss of Season

Julian Edelman had eight catches for a career-high 179 yards in the loss for the Patriots

By Jake Levin

Overreacting to the highs and lows of Week 1 might only be topped by the same exercise in Week 2 should the outcomes differ.

That's the situation the Patriots find themselves in after a setback in Seattle, which dropped the team to 1-1 in 2020.

But make no mistake about it: we learned just as much about New England in this loss to Seattle as we did in its season opening win over Miami, much of it positive.

Patriots

Comprehensive coverage of the six-time champion New England Patriots.

New England Patriots 2 hours ago

Patriots' Devin McCourty Has Heartfelt Message for James White After Pick-6

Tom Brady 3 hours ago

Tom Brady Sends Condolences to Former Patriots Teammate James White After His Father's Death

Cam Newton rushed for two more touchdowns and threw his first scoring pass as a Patriot, but also threw his first interception in what was a mixed bag for the offense at CenturyLink Field.

His counterpart for the Seahawks, Russell Wilson, threw five touchdown passes to five different receivers to firmly establish himself as a (very) early frontrunner for NFL MVP.

This article tagged under:

James WhiteNew England PatriotsCam NewtonDevin McCourtyRussell Wilson
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us