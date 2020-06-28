Patriots WR Mohamed Sanu on Cam Newton Signing: ‘He's a Big, Powerful Leader'

Twenty-seven years after the Patriots drafted Drew Bledsoe with the number one pick in the 1993 NFL Draft, another top overall draft pick is headed to Foxboro.

Three-time Pro Bowler Cam Newton is the newest Patriot, agreeing to a one-year, incentive-laden contract, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen.

Whether Newton jumps to the top of New England's depth chart or whether he will slot in behind projected starter Jarrett Stidham, the battle for the Patriots' starting quarterback position just got way more interesting.

And one of the prime targets for whoever lands the starting gig weighed in Sunday night shortly after the news broke.

"This is crazy. I think it's great. I mean it's Cam Newton," Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu told ESPN's Josina Anderson. "He can help the team in so many ways. He's a big powerful leader. All he has to do is go be Cam. He's an MVP."

Sanu is hanging his hat (helmet?) on the 2015 version of Newton, who won the MVP thanks to a 2015 season in which he threw 35 touchdowns against only 10 interceptions while adding 10 touchdowns on the ground. But the 31-year-old Newton entering the 2020 season has only complied a 82.6 rating and a .500 record (23-23) over the last four seasons.

