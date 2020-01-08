Tom Brady Hints at Return in Instagram Post

Tom Brady on Wednesday hinted at a return to the NFL in an Instagram post, four days after the Patriots' disappointing exit from the playoffs.

In the post, Brady thanked Patriots fans while praising "teammates who go to battle with me" and "an organization that believes in me."

Brady said the best way to bounce back from adversity was to learn from mistakes and try again, subtly hinting at his return — possibly to the Patriots.

"In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again," he wrote.

"And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove."