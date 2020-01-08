Patriots
Tom Brady

Tom Brady Hints at Return in Instagram Post

Dec 9, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

" data-ellipsis="false">

Tom Brady on Wednesday hinted at a return to the NFL in an Instagram post, four days after the Patriots' disappointing exit from the playoffs.

In the post, Brady thanked Patriots fans while praising "teammates who go to battle with me" and "an organization that believes in me."

View this post on Instagram

I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU! After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades. Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!! I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way. Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best, spent themselves at a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly (h/t Teddy Roosevelt). And for that, we’ve been rewarded with something that the scoreboard won’t show - the satisfaction of knowing we gave everything to each other in pursuit of a common goal. That is what TEAM is all about. In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Brady said the best way to bounce back from adversity was to learn from mistakes and try again, subtly hinting at his return — possibly to the Patriots.

"In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again," he wrote.

"And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove."

