Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, Jimmy Fallon Hang Out at Syracuse Game

Tom Brady’s every move has been analyzed this offseason as everyone is eager to find out where the quarterback will be playing next season. And while we’ll have to continue to wait to find that out, we do know where he was on Saturday.

The New England Patriots star, who is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career on March 18, was spotted hanging out in New York with teammate Julian Edelman and “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon at the Syracuse men’s basketball game.

The trio was among 29,312 people watching the team’s final home game of the season at the Carrier Dome, where John Wallace had his number retired before tip-off.

Brady, Edelman and Fallon were sitting courtside as guests of local businessman Adam Weitsman, who had teased the Patriots QB and receiver’s appearance on his Instagram story, using goat and squirrel emojis.

Should we read anything into this appearance? Probably not the appearance itself, but then what about Edelman appearing to say, "he's coming back, he's coming back."

“He’s coming back. He’s coming back.”#Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman saying that on national TV at the Syracuse game.

Check out Tom Brady’s reaction.

pic.twitter.com/lQgoQwtuch — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) February 29, 2020

Cue the speculation.