‘That’s My Plan’: Brady Talks About His Future in New Interview

After an early exit from the NFL postseason, Tom Brady has remained characteristically mum about his plans for 2020. But his mind seems made up on at least one point.

Asked in an interview Saturday if he would definitively play next season, the 42-year-old quarterback told Jim Gray that “Yeah, absolutely, that’s my plan.”

He did not give any indication about whether he will return to the Patriots, or when he might reach a decision.

“These things will take care of themselves,” he said.

Brady added that he has not yet discussed a future contract with the Patriots.

This offseason could be the most pivotal in years for Brady, whose upcoming free agent status has many speculating about where he might be for the 2020 season.

Questions and rumors about Brady’s status were fueled this week after he posted a photo on Instagram thanking Patriots fans for their “unconditional support” during his time in New England.

He ended the post implying he would return to the field “Because I know I still have more to prove.”