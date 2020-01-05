Patriots
Comprehensive coverage of the six-time champion New England Patriots.
Patriots

Bill Belichick Addresses Media After Early Playoff Exit

Jan 4, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shakes hands with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after the Patriots lost to the Titans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

" data-ellipsis="false">

Patriots Coach Bill Belichick spoke at a press conference Sunday morning, following his team's shocking 20-13 loss to the Titans on Saturday night.

After winning their first eight games this season, the Patriots struggled mightily in the second half of the schedule. They lost four games, and with the defeat by the Titans, they uncharacteristically fell three times at home.

With the Patriots early exit from the playoffs, they failed to become the second team to make four straight Super Bowls. And now many are left wondering, where will Brady be next season?

This article tagged under:

Patriots
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston Auto Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us