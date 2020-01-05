Bill Belichick Addresses Media After Early Playoff Exit

Patriots Coach Bill Belichick spoke at a press conference Sunday morning, following his team's shocking 20-13 loss to the Titans on Saturday night.

After winning their first eight games this season, the Patriots struggled mightily in the second half of the schedule. They lost four games, and with the defeat by the Titans, they uncharacteristically fell three times at home.

With the Patriots early exit from the playoffs, they failed to become the second team to make four straight Super Bowls. And now many are left wondering, where will Brady be next season?