Pelicans' Devonte' Graham Arrested, Charged With DWI

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham was arrested in Raleigh, N.C., on Thursday with charges of driving while impaired, according to Wake County records.

Graham, who is a Raleigh native and played at Broughton High School, was arrested by North Carolina State Highway Patrol at 3 a.m., per the records.

He was not listed as being in the Wake County jail as of 10:45 a.m. ET, according to the records.

The Pelicans have not yet released a statement on the matter.

The 27-year-old guard was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft and spent his first three seasons with the Charlotte Hornets. He was then traded to the Pelicans last season via sign-and-trade after signing a four-year deal worth $47 million. He averaged 11.9 points per game in his first season in New Orleans.