NFL

Peyton Hillis on ‘Road to Recovery' After Saving Drowning Children

Hillis is off the ventilator after saving his two children from drowning last week

By Logan Reardon

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Peyton Hillis on 'road to recovery’ after saving drowning children originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Peyton Hillis’ health condition is improving.

The former NFL running back is off the ventilator and is “on the road to recovery,” his girlfriend Angela Cole wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Doctors were concerned about Hillis’ kidneys on Tuesday, Memphis’ WREG.com reported, but this latest update is a step in the right direction.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Hillis, who played in the NFL for seven seasons from 2008 to 2014, reportedly saved his children from drowning in Pensacola, Fla., last week. The two kids are shared with his ex-wife, Amanda Hillis.

Cole called Hillis “a hero” and asked for continued prayers.

“He’s still got a ways ahead of him,” she wrote.

Sports

NFL 26 mins ago

NFL Tabs Atlanta for Potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game

Boston Red Sox 4 hours ago

Tomase: Can Jarren Duran Be the Solution for Red Sox in Center Field?

The Arkansas alum played for the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants. He’s best known for being the cover athlete for EA Sports’ Madden NFL 12 after his breakout 2010 season with the Browns.

Since retiring from the NFL, Hillis has gotten into acting. He made his film debut in 2021, starring alongside Cole in an indie thriller called “The Hunting.”

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFL
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us