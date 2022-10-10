Phillies-Braves, Padres-Dodgers How to Watch NLDS on TV, Stream and More

How to watch 2022 MLB postseason, Dodgers-Padres, Braves-Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Well, that didn’t go as expected.

The NL Wild Card Series featured two upsets, with the lower seed each winning on the road to advance in the 2022 MLB postseason.

First it was the Philadelphia Phillies, sweeping the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Then there was the San Diego Padres, who defeated the 101-win New York Mets in a three-game set at Citi Field.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

</p>

Will the Phillies and Padres continue their playoff runs in the next round? Here’s the full schedule, watch info, format and odds for the National League Division Series (NLDS):

Who is playing in the NLDS?

The 2022 MLB postseason will take on a familiar feel after the new-look Wild Card Series.

The Division Series consists of four teams – the two best division winners and the two winners from the Wild Card Series. And for the second time in three years, the NLDS matchups will pit two division rivals against each other.

At the top of the league, the Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51) and Atlanta Braves (101-61) automatically advanced to the NLDS after posting the best regular-season records. As the last two NL pennant and World Series champions, the Dodgers (2020) and Braves (2021) are in familiar positions. They will face off against their division rivals – the Padres and Phillies, respectively – who advanced after winning in the Wild Card Series.

Here are the NLDS teams and matchups:

No. 1 Dodgers (NL West champ) vs. No. 5 Padres (NL Wild Card No. 2)

No. 2 Braves (NL East champ) vs. No. 6 Phillies (NL Wild Card No. 3)

How many games are in the NLDS series?

There are no changes to the NLDS format under the new collective bargaining agreement signed in March. Each series will be a best-of-five format.

The higher seed will host Games 1 and 2 before the lower seed hosts Game 3. If necessary, the lower seed hosts Game 4 and the higher seed hosts Game 5.

When does the NLDS start?

The NLDS will start on Tuesday, Oct. 11, with both series getting underway in Los Angeles and Atlanta.

What time are the NLDS games and what TV channel are they on?

All National League playoff games during the 2022 MLB postseason games will air on FOX and Fox Sports 1.

Here’s the full NLDS schedule this week:

Tuesday, Oct. 11 (Game 1)

Phillies at Braves: 1:07 pm. ET on FOX

Padres at Dodgers: 9:37 p.m. ET on FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 12 (Game 2)

Phillies at Braves: 4:35 pm. ET on FOX

Padres at Dodgers: 8:37 p.m. ET on FS1

Friday, Oct. 14 (Game 3)

Braves at Phillies: Time TBD on FS1

Dodgers at Padres: Time TBD on FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15 (Game 4, if necessary)

Braves at Phillies: Time TBD on FS1

Dodgers at Padres: Time TBD on FS1

Sunday, Oct. 16 (Game 5, if necessary)

Phillies at Braves: Time TBD on FOX

Padres at Dodgers: Time TBD on FS1

How to stream the NLDS

You can stream the NLDS live online with FOX and FOXSports.com, or through the FOX Sports app. You can also stream the MLB postseason live on FuboTV (free trial).

What are the Padres-Dodgers NLDS odds?

The No. 1 seed Dodgers are favored to win against their in-state rivals, according to our partner PointsBet.

Dodgers vs. Padres

Dodgers, -223

Padres, +175

What are the Phillies-Braves NLDS odds?

The defending World Series champs have a two-to-one edge on the Wild Card Phillies, according to the sportsbook.

Braves vs. Phillies

Braves, -200

Phillies, +165

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.